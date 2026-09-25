Chiu was unable to physically attend her arraignment and instead appeared through videoconference with her legal counsel, Atty. Dominic Solis. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charges she is facing.

“Our client entered the plea of not guilty to the charges of qualified theft via video conferencing,” Solis said.

“Our client is holding up quite well considering the circumstances,” he added.

Actress Kim Chiu and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi attended Lakam’s arraignment at the Quezon City Hall of Justice.

Meanwhile, the legal counsel of Kim Chiu and House of Little Bunny Philippines Inc. said they remain determined to pursue the cases against Lakam.

“Our clients are dedicated to pursue the cases against Lakam Chiu. We are precluded by the courts to make comments because of the sub judice rule,” Atty. Margrein Archernar M. Gregana said.

“For now, the arraignment was concluded and the cases will continue to be heard by the court,” she added.