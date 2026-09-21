Police said the operation was carried out by personnel of PS 10 on the strength of a warrant of arrest issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 84.

Chiu is facing 124 counts of qualified theft, with recommended bail totaling P5.838 million.

The QCPD announcement drew added public attention because of Chiu’s connection to her younger sister Kim, one of the country’s well-known television and film personalities. In its official report, however, police did not directly identify the arrested woman by name, although reports subsequently identified her as Lakambini Chiu.

Following her arrest, Chiu was brought to PS 10 for documentation and the appropriate legal proceedings.

QCPD director Police Brigadier General Christopher Olazo stressed that authorities are obligated to implement a valid arrest warrant regardless of the individual involved.

“No matter who the person is, a valid warrant of arrest must be enforced in accordance with the law,” Olazo said.

He added that the district would continue intelligence operations aimed at locating individuals with outstanding warrants and bringing them before the proper authorities.

Chiu’s arrest marks a significant development in the cases against her, but the filing of charges and issuance of an arrest warrant do not constitute a finding of guilt. The allegations against her remain subject to court proceedings, where she is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.