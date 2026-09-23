Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu shared a short reel on Facebook showing herself dancing while dressed up like a man, complete with a fake moustache and an obvious “beer belly.”

The reel has since prompted netizens to wonder if it could be a playful glimpse of things to come, amid persistent rumors surrounding Chiu’s alleged pregnancy.

Online, some people have claimed that her supposed due date is sometime this February. Others have also claimed that the pregnancy would not be out of wedlock, saying Chiu and her perennial screen partner, Paulo Avelino, have allegedly tied the knot in New York.

Whether there is any truth behind the claims and speculation, however, remains unknown. For now, only Chiu, and, of course, time can tell.