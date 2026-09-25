Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu was released from the female jail dormitory at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on 24 September after posting ₱5.6 million bail through a surety bond. She left the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory at around 5:30 p.m.
Chiu was not physically present at her arraignment, with her legal counsel, Atty. Dominic Solis, attending through video conferencing. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against her.
“Our client entered the plea of not guilty to the charges of qualified theft via video conferencing,” Solis said.
“Our client is holding up quite well considering the circumstances,” he added.
Kim Chiu, together with Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, arrived at the Quezon City Hall of Justice for Lakam’s arraignment.
According to the legal counsel representing Kim Chiu and House of Little Bunny Philippines, Inc. (HOLB-PH), they remain determined to pursue the cases against Lakam.
“Our clients are dedicated to pursuing the cases against Lakam Chiu. We are precluded by the courts to make comments because of the sub judice rule.
“For now, the arraignment was concluded and the cases will continue to be heard by the court,” Atty. Margrein Archernar M. Gregana said.