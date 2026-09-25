Lakambini “Lakam” Chiu was released from the female jail dormitory at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on 24 September after posting ₱5.6 million bail through a surety bond. She left the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory at around 5:30 p.m.

Chiu was not physically present at her arraignment, with her legal counsel, Atty. Dominic Solis, attending through video conferencing. She entered a plea of not guilty to the charges filed against her.