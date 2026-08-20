Maricel recalled how easily they connected despite the dramatic material they had to tackle.

“Ay nako ang bongga kasi wala kaming ginawa kundi magdaldalan nang magdaldalan at kahit iyakan ang mga eksena namin, pero kaming dalawa tawa nang tawa,” she shared.

The veteran actress also expressed her admiration for Bela, praising not only her talent but also the qualities she believes make her stand out as a performer.

“She’s very intelligent, she’s a good actress and she’s pretty at may K siya. Mayroon siyang K, sinasabi ko na ’yan. Mayroon kang K, anak,” Maricel said.

For Bela, however, their partnership carried a deeper significance.

She revealed that she was not in the lightest emotional space when she began working on the film. Spending time with Maricel gradually helped her reconnect with the passion that had sustained her throughout her career.

“When I entered this project, I was feeling a bit sad and heavy. She made me remember why I love this job so much,” Bela said.

The experience also gave her a more grounded perspective on the realities of being an actor. Bela admitted that she had long viewed her profession through an idealistic lens, but Maricel helped her recognize that difficult periods are also part of the journey.

“She made me realize also na it’s not always sunshine and rainbows in our profession because my whole life I treated this job and this profession that way,” she explained.

More importantly, Bela said Maricel reminded her that actors can offer audiences something meaningful through the stories they tell, particularly during challenging times.

“Inay made me realize why I came here, why acting is important to us and why I love it so much, and why being a storyteller is important to us, especially in times like this. We give hope and make people feel good. She brought it back to me,” Bela said.

Their off-camera connection mirrors some of the emotional territory explored in Life After You, which places two women on opposite sides of a complicated family situation before circumstances eventually bring them together.

Maricel portrays Bella, a widowed mother and grandmother who longs to have a relationship with Denise, played by Dani Zee. Bela takes on the role of Joey, an aunt who has placed her own aspirations on hold to care for the young girl.

Denise is the daughter of Dianne, portrayed by Ryza Cenon, and Carl, played by Marlo Mortel. Carl refuses to recognize Denise as his child, creating resentment within the family, particularly toward Bella, whom Joey and Dianne blame for failing to convince her son to accept his responsibility.

Following a tragedy that changes their lives, Bella and Joey are pushed into an arrangement neither expected. Joey discovers that Bella has quietly embraced Denise as her granddaughter despite Carl’s rejection of the child. Determined to remain in Denise’s life without her son finding out, Bella eventually shares caregiving responsibilities with Joey.

What begins as tension slowly develops into trust and friendship, but their fragile setup faces a major threat once Carl discovers what the two women have been keeping from him.

The film also stars Krissha Viaje, MJ Cayabyab, Andrea Babierra, Peach Caparas, Gardo Versoza and Rey PJ Abellana.

Directed by Marla Ancheta, Life After You arrives in cinemas on September 9.