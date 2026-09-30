“I have always pushed for better mass transportation and long-term infrastructure planning. And in this area, JICA has been the most dedicated partner of the Philippines,” he added, citing the Metro Manila Subway and North-South Commuter Railway.

Once completed, the Metro Manila Subway will have 17 stations across six cities and is expected to cut travel time from Valenzuela to Parañaque to about 46 minutes, Ejercito said.

The senator also noted the progress of the North-South Commuter Railway following the arrival of its third and fourth trainsets. Once fully operational, the 147-kilometer railway is expected to serve about 800,000 passengers daily.

“These figures are impressive, but for commuters, the impact is much simpler. Less time stuck in traffic means more time with the family. Easier access to work and school. Faster movement of people and goods,” Ejercito said.

He added that expanding the railway network beyond Metro Manila would open more areas to jobs, businesses and investments.

Ejercito also reiterated his call for a long-term infrastructure master plan, saying major projects require continuity and sound planning.

“Major infrastructure projects take years, sometimes decades, to complete. They should not depend on political terms or change direction every time there is a new administration. We need continuity, sound planning, and projects based on what the country actually needs,” he said.

Aside from infrastructure, Ejercito cited JICA’s cooperation with the Philippines in health, agriculture, disaster risk reduction, human resource development, local governance, and peace and development efforts in Mindanao, among other areas.