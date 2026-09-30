The transport group, along with other progressive organizations and sectors, demanded lower oil prices, the removal of value-added tax (VAT) and excise tax on petroleum products, and the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law.

“The two-day successful strike that we launched will not end today but is only part of our preparations for the succeeding strikes that we will launch as long as the Oil Deregulation Law is not repealed, the excise tax on petroleum products is not removed, and the price of diesel is not brought back to P55 per liter from P100,” PISTON President Mody Floranda said in his protest speech at Mendiola.

MANIBELA backs off from strike

MANIBELA decided to call off its second and third day of transport strike on Tuesday and Wednesday following a recent dialogue between transport group chairman Mar Valbuena and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

During the government's Rice Distribution Program held at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Tuesday for 1,000 traditional jeepney and tricycle drivers, the First Lady had a brief conversation with Valbuena and urged the transport group leader not to stage a transport strike anymore.

Valbuena told the First Lady that the group would no longer continue its transport strike and said, “I love you, sama-sama tayo, BBM only.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, MANIBELA maintained that it remained a non-partisan organization, stressing that it neither supports nor opposes any political personality.

“Our position as a legitimate transport group is based on the issues affecting the Filipino people, especially concerns of public transport workers,” MANIBELA stated following Valbuena’s remarks.

Representing PISTON, Floranda expressed respect for Valbuena and his decision following his dialogue with the First Lady over the halt of the transport strike.

“The [transport] strike is a right of our drivers and different citizens. So, our [advice] to Mar [Valbuena] is for him to carefully study whatever his decision may be,” the PISTON president said in a media interview.

Valbuena reiterated that MANIBELA will not stop fighting for the rights of drivers, operators, and commuters amid current challenges facing the transport sector and Filipino people.

Tension flares at Mendiola

Tension flared between several protesters and a man allegedly taking photos of participating rallyists at Mendiola, who protesters suspected of being a police intelligence operative.

The man's shirt was torn as student protesters confronted him and asked for his identity and why he was taking photos without their permission.

“Because we are the security for the [protest],” the man responded to a female protester.

Personnel from the Manila Police District (MPD) assisted the man, who was dressed in civilian clothes, in leaving the area following the tension, which lasted for more than three minutes.