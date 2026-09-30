“The Court already considered the same and found them to be without merit when it denied the said Motions to Quash in the said Resolutions. Thus, there is no more question as to the validity of the Informations,” the ruling read.

“In fine, the requisites for suspension under Section 13 of Republic Act No. 3019 have been met. The Court must order the suspension of accused Rivera,” it added.

Rivera’s suspension marked the second time in close to a week that a sitting congressman at the House of Representatives was suspended for an alleged case of conflict of interest.

Last 21 September, the same division of the anti-graft court issued a preventive suspension against Uswag Ilonggo Partylist Rep. James “Jojo” Ang Jr.

Similar to its previous order, the court ordered the Speaker of the House of Representatives to provide an update on any actions that were taken as a result of the order within a period of 15 days from receipt of the resolution.

The Sixth Division likewise mentioned that the ban would be “automatically” lifted upon the expiry of the 90-day period.

Rivera’s camp has yet to make an official statement on the recent development.