The Commission on Elections has perpetually disqualified four former candidates from holding public office after finding that they repeatedly failed to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.
In separate rulings announced Wednesday, 30 September, the Comelec granted petitions filed by its Political Finance and Affairs Department against Mokalid Samama Baganian, Jackaria Daud Askali, Jerson Tao-on Albiva and Dadtungan Ampatuan Mamasapano.
Under Republic Act 7166, repeated failure to submit SOCEs may result in perpetual disqualification from holding public office, in addition to administrative fines.
Albiva failed to file SOCEs for his 2016 run for Sangguniang Panlungsod member in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, and his 2022 bid for Sangguniang Bayan member in Alegria, Surigao del Norte.
He was fined ₱15,000 for the first offense and ₱20,000 for the second.
Mamasapano failed to submit SOCEs for his 2013 Sangguniang Bayan bid in Mamasapano, Maguindanao, and a later run for Sangguniang Panlalawigan member. He was fined ₱10,000 for the first offense and ₱40,000 for the second.
Baganian was found to have failed to file SOCEs for his 2013 Sangguniang Bayan bid in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, and his 2022 run for Sangguniang Panlalawigan member. He was also fined ₱10,000 and ₱40,000 for the two violations.
Askali, meanwhile, failed to submit SOCEs for his 2016 and 2022 bids for Sangguniang Bayan member in Parang, Sulu. He was fined ₱10,000 for the first offense and ₱20,000 for the second.
The Comelec has repeatedly reminded candidates that failure to file SOCEs carries administrative penalties, while repeat violations can lead to perpetual disqualification.
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