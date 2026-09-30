Police said the suspects, reportedly four men riding two motorcycles, fled the area immediately after the attack. The woman’s live-in partner was able to fire back at the fleeing gunmen but failed to hit any of them.

Responding police personnel immediately launched a hot pursuit operation, coordinating with the Kalinga Incident Management and Assistance Team (KIMAT) and police units from nearby areas to track the suspects.

Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Director Police Col. Agosto M. Asuncion personally monitored the police response and conducted an on-site assessment of the shooting scene. He also coordinated with personnel handling the investigation and the ongoing pursuit operations.

The Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office said investigators are documenting evidence and pursuing leads that could help establish the identities of the attackers and determine the motive behind the shooting.

Authorities also appealed to residents and witnesses who may have information about the suspects or their escape route to immediately coordinate with the police.

The police provincial office expressed condolences to the family of the slain woman and assured that the investigation and efforts to locate those responsible for the attack remain ongoing.