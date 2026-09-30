At the center of the initiative is the SellerPlus Bundle, which provides 200Mbps Converge fiber internet alongside TikTok Shop benefits aimed at helping merchants manage and grow their online operations.

Newly onboarded sellers can receive zero commission fees for 90 days, while merchants can also participate in Seller Diligence Missions to earn vouchers and incentives. The package includes dedicated customer service and traffic and voucher support through TikTok Shop’s monthly Sariling Atin campaign.

The bundle also includes Personal Accident Insurance from AXA, adding coverage as entrepreneurs conduct their day-to-day digital operations.

“The Seller Plus bundle serves as practical execution channels for the AI and Scale-Up Center. SellerPlus equips online sellers, livestreamers, and home-based businesses with high-speed connectivity, growth tools via TikTok Shop and Personal Accident Insurance via AXA,” Converge SME Group Vice President and Head of SME Marketing Angela Gutierrez said.

SellerPlus also serves as an execution channel for the DTI Bagong Pilipinas AI and Scale-Up Center at the DTI head office in Makati.

Converge provides connectivity for the center, supporting live demonstrations of business AI applications including content generators, customer service bots and inventory software. The facility also offers co-working spaces, meeting pods, pitching areas, accelerator training rooms and digital skills workshops.

Converge Senior Vice President and Head of the SME Group Dindo Marzan said the initiative combines connectivity, commercial tools, personal coverage and expert guidance to help reduce barriers to digital commerce.

The program also incorporates the BizPro Rockstar Mentorship Program through the BizFriend PH Community, connecting entrepreneurs with experts in partnership law, digital marketing, tax compliance, business communication and business growth.