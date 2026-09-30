At 18 storeys, the Clark Airport Control Tower stands as the tallest airport control tower in the Philippines. The tower will be equipped with state-of–the-art radar and communication systems, enhancing air traffic control, and easing congestion at the airport.

The project supports BCDA’s vision of positioning Clark as a world-class logistics gateway along the broader Luzon Economic Corridor. It also supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration’s goal of improving connectivity and modernizing the country’s transport infrastructure.

The CRK has officially unveiled its new Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT), confirming its status as the tallest airport control tower in the Philippines. Standing at 54 meters with 18 stories, this newly completed infrastructure replaces the over 50-year-old facility dating back to the airport's history as a United States Air Force Base.

The facility's structure itself cost P569.9 million to establish, with an additional P700.5 million allocated for high-end European communication and air navigation systems sourced from Italy.

The tower is equipped with enhanced aircraft surveillance, a new primary surveillance radar, and a monopulse secondary surveillance radar system.

•While the primary building structure is completely finished, the installation of the advanced radar and navigation equipment is progressing through its final technical phases. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is designated to fully run the facility to optimize growing domestic and international commercial traffic.

The 54-meter height explicitly resolves previous line-of-sight obstructions along the airport's north-end runway approach, granting air traffic controllers maximum panoramic visibility.