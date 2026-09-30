For the fifth year running, Ateneo de Manila University has remained the Philippines’ highest-placed institution in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, landing in the 1001–1200 range in the 2027 edition.

The result puts Ateneo among 2,297 universities assessed across 118 countries and territories. More revealing than the overall bracket, the university made its strongest showing through its research quality.

Ateneo recorded a score of 66.9 in the category, a notable rise from 52.4 in 2024. That placed it 705th worldwide for research quality, giving the university its clearest showing in an area that measures rather more than how many books are stacked in a library.

Ateneo first appeared in the THE rankings in 2022 as an unranked institution. It moved into the top Philippine position in 2023 and has held it since. Its 2027 placement also leaves its global band unchanged from the previous year.