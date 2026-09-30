A new name entering the pageant scene wants women to be remembered not simply for how they look under the spotlight, but for what they choose to do with the influence that comes with a title.

Empress of the Universe, founded by Nenuco Nomoto, also known as Dr. Tomo, and Clarisse San Felipe, is positioning itself as an advocacy-centered platform built around character, leadership, humanitarian work and long-term community involvement.

Its guiding principle is summed up in a firm declaration: “The crown is not for sale.”

For Nomoto and San Felipe, that means financial capacity should not dictate a candidate’s chances of succeeding in the competition. Instead, the organization says its judging will focus on established criteria that recognize qualities such as integrity, leadership, advocacy and a genuine commitment to service.

“We don’t want to ask who can spend the most. We want to ask: Who has the heart to serve? Who has a story that can inspire? And who can use this crown to make a difference?” the organization shared.

From competition to continuing advocacy

The founders envision Empress of the Universe as something that extends beyond the usual pageant calendar.

Rather than treating advocacy as a requirement that disappears after coronation night, they want candidates and eventual titleholders to remain involved in community projects, awareness campaigns, charitable activities and humanitarian programs.

“Advocacy does not end when the pageant ends,” is another philosophy the organization wants its candidates to embrace.

San Felipe said the title should carry a responsibility that survives even after an Empress completes her reign.

“The crown may be passed on, but the responsibility to create positive change should remain,” she explained.

The long-term ambition is to develop Empress of the Universe into an international network of women championing different causes while sharing a commitment to humanitarian service.

Supporting autism awareness and acceptance

Among the causes being highlighted by the organization is AWLA — Autism World of Love and Acceptance, an advocacy promoting greater understanding, inclusion and acceptance of individuals with autism, people with special needs and their families.

Empress of the Universe hopes to use the visibility of its candidates and titleholders to broaden awareness of AWLA’s mission while encouraging direct participation in community initiatives.

The organization is also preparing for an Integrative Medicine Holistic Medical Mission in November 2026, in partnership with AWLA and with support from doctors of naturopathic medicine associated with IBHIM International — the International Board of Holistic Integrative Medicine.

For the founders, projects such as the medical mission demonstrate how they want the pageant’s advocacy to translate into activities beyond the stage.

At the same time, candidates will not be limited to a single institutional cause. Each woman is encouraged to champion an advocacy connected to her own experiences, beliefs and community.

Opening the stage to women with different stories

Empress of the Universe is welcoming eligible women from different backgrounds, including mothers, single mothers, married women and those who are separated or divorced, subject to the pageant’s official qualifications.

The organization is particularly interested in women prepared to commit time to advocacy programs, training, community activities and the responsibilities attached to representing the organization.

It also hopes to reach prospective candidates who may previously have hesitated to enter pageants because they lacked confidence or believed they did not fit a conventional beauty-queen mold.

“You don’t have to be the perfect version of yourself before you join. Come with your story, your advocacy, and your purpose—and let the journey help you become the best version of yourself,” the organization said.

Every candidate gets a chance to grow

The founders also want contestants to receive something meaningful from the experience regardless of who eventually wins.

Upon signing their official contracts, selected candidates are expected to receive development and wellness support throughout their participation.

Major partner Beyoutural Organics will provide complimentary organic skincare products tailored to candidates’ individual needs, while Mizu Ruto Advance Holistic Aesthetic Clinic will offer skin and holistic treatments during the competition.

Candidates will likewise undergo complimentary pasarela and personal-development training intended to strengthen stage presence, communication skills, confidence and self-esteem.

“We want every candidate to experience her own transformation,” the organization said. “We want her to become more confident, strengthen her self-esteem, develop her character, and discover a stronger version of herself throughout this journey.”

A year of responsibility for the winners

The support is designed to continue after the titles have been awarded.

Winners are set to receive cash prizes and travel opportunities through Travellers World Travel Agency, while Beyoutural Organics and Mizu Ruto Advance Holistic Aesthetic Clinic are expected to provide cash prizes and sponsorship during the titleholders’ year-long reign.

The organization also plans to provide financial assistance to a foundation, charitable project or advocacy represented by a winner, allowing the titleholder to direct some of the opportunities generated by her crown toward the cause she represents.

For Nomoto and San Felipe, this is central to their concept of winning: the benefits attached to a title should reach beyond the titleholder herself.

Building a crown around character

Empress of the Universe enters an already crowded pageant landscape, but its founders hope its identity will ultimately be defined by what happens away from the runway.

“We are not simply looking for the most beautiful woman in the room,” San Felipe said. “We are looking for a woman whose character remains beautiful even when no one is watching.”

Nomoto similarly describes the pageant itself as the vehicle rather than the final objective.

“For us, the pageant is the platform—but the advocacy is the purpose,” he said.

That philosophy also explains the organization’s insistence that wealth, popularity and status should not determine who deserves recognition.

As Nomoto puts it: “A crown may make you a queen, but a lifetime of purpose, advocacy, and service is what makes you an Empress of the Universe.”

For a pageant built around the idea that the crown cannot be bought, its greater challenge will come after the winners are announced—showing that the influence attached to that crown can indeed be transformed into lasting service.