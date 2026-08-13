“What an incredible experience at the 75th Miss World Opening Ceremony at Halong Bay,” she wrote.

The Filipina beauty queen said that lightning, rain, and thunderstorms did not stop the festivities from pushing through, praising the people who worked behind the scenes to ensure the program’s success.

“Despite the lightning, rain, and thunderstorms, the show went on and it was incredible!” Simpson shared. “Great job to all our unsung heroes.”

Simpson also expressed appreciation for Filipino designer Ryan Ablaza Uson, who created her gown for the occasion, describing it as “a work of art.” She likewise thanked the designer behind the traditional Vietnamese áo dài she wore during the festivities.

As her Miss World campaign continues, Simpson made sure to acknowledge those following and supporting her journey.

“Thank you to everyone who is supporting me, I appreciate each and every one of you,” she wrote, ending her message with, “God you are so good!”

With the competition now underway in Vietnam, Simpson carries the Philippines’ hopes of capturing its second Miss World crown. The country’s first and only victory came through Megan Young, who made history when she was crowned Miss World 2013.