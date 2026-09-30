“We all know that when you reach a certain age something like that happens. Let’s not be harsh about Manong Benny,” Adiong said.

“What is important is that he appears, he listens, he shows his dedication to hold corrupt government officials accountable,” he added.

Abante is not a member of the House prosecution panel but has been a vocal supporter of the impeachment case. He was among the endorsers and sponsors of the fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Abante later blamed the defense panel’s questioning for making him sleepy.

“The questions of the defense lawyers make me sleepy, so I was able to fall asleep,” he told reporters.

The episode has also drawn jokes from senator-judges. Senate President Francis Escudero earlier called attention to Abante after noticing him apparently asleep during the proceedings.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson also joked about Abante after Wednesday’s trial session was canceled for what the impeachment court described as a “strategic procedural pause.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday, 1 October, with whole-day sessions from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through 15 October.