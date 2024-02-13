US aircraft to deliver 15K relief aid to Mindanao calamities victims

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday said their American counterparts who utilized two United States C-130s have started delivering boxes of family food packs to calamity victims in Mindanao.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said a total of 15,000 relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development will be delivered in batches and will be distributed to the residents affected by recent flooding and landslides in the Davao and Caraga regions.

“The joint effort highlights the shared commitment of the two countries to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as also emphasized in the recently concluded US-Philippines Maritime Cooperative Activity,” he noted.

Trinidad said two aircraft will be conducting 12 deliveries, with 4,800 already reaching Davao City on Monday and the operation is set until 14 February.

“The AFP and the US Armed Forces are continuously working hand-in-hand to provide efficient support to the troops during the entirety of the said operations,” he added.