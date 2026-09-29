The Department of Health (DOH) has observed a rise in the number of dengue cases.
The DOH said in its epidemiological report released Tuesday, 29 September, that 21,122 dengue cases were reported from 27 August to 9 September.
The department said this is 8 percent higher than the 19,572 cases reported from 13 to 26 August.
With the latest figures, the department said a total of 168,060 dengue cases had been reported this year as of 9 September.
Despite the increase, the DOH said the figure is 30 percent lower than the 239,001 dengue cases recorded during the same period in 2025.
Of the 168,060 cases, the agency disclosed that 656 resulted in deaths.
The DOH said dengue deaths this year remain lower than the 910 deaths reported during the same period in 2025.
Meanwhile, the department assured the public that it continues to implement measures against dengue, including monitoring and information dissemination.
Three decades after the Marcopper mining disaster devastated Marinduque’s waterways, the province is again pressing the…
Housing is probably the biggest issue affecting people the world over.
Malacañang on Monday called for a more thorough investigation into the questioned flood control projects in Taguig…
The defense on Monday backed the move by senator-judges to exclude a prosecution witness who testified on the firearms…