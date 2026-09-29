Legal scholars warn that letting the threshold drift sets a terrible precedent, allowing political majorities to manipulate the numbers by simply weaponizing arrests or forcing political opponents out of the trial to artificially lower the conviction threshold.

The public reaction to the Senate lowering its conviction threshold from 16 to 14 or 12 votes would be deeply polarizing, reflecting the fierce conflict between strict constitutional adherence and functional public accountability. In the context of democratic justice, this debate centers on whether the “two-thirds of all members” requirement under Article XI, Section 3(6) of the Constitution applies rigidly to the full 24-member chamber or flexes when senators are absent, detained or are fugitives.

The public and legal experts divide into two major camps with contrasting views on what constitutes true justice.

Backlash: The Partisan Shortcut and Erosion of Due Process

Critics, strict constitutionalists and supporters of the accused view lowering the threshold as a dangerous manipulation of constitutional rules in the middle of the game.

a) Perceived Weaponization: A segment of the public would react with outrage, accusing the Senate majority of shifting the goalposts to guarantee a conviction that they otherwise could secure under the traditional 16-vote requirement.

b) Dilution of Demographics: Because high-ranking officials share a national mandate, critics argue that reducing the required denominator weakens due process and permits a “partisan shortcut” to undo the democratic will of the electorate.

c) Destruction of Safeguards: Legal scholars in this camp warn that letting the threshold drift sets a terrible precedent — allowing political majorities to manipulate the numbers by simply weaponizing arrests or forcing political opponents out of the trial to artificially lower the conviction threshold.

Support Accountability Matters Over Rigid Arithmetic

Conversely, anti-corruption advocates, functionalists, legal scholars and prosecutors view the adjustment as a necessary triumph of substantive justice over mathematical technicalities.

a) Eliminating Phantom Votes: This side of the public argues that counting incapacitated, jailed or fugitive senators who cannot participate in the trial effectively gives them a vote for acquittal without their ever sitting through the evidence.

b) Preventing Deadlocks: Proponents emphasize that a rigid 16-vote requirement allows an accused official to escape accountability simply by convincing a handful of sympathetic senators to flee or refuse to show up, effectively paralyzing the mechanism of public trust.

c) Fidelity to the Percentage: Former judicial figures, including retired Chief Justice Reynaldo Puno, have noted that the Constitution textually mandates a fraction (two-thirds), not a static integer like 16, meaning the denominator must logically adapt to the number of active, sworn senator-judges.

Ultimately, a shift to 14 or 12 votes would severely strain public trust in the Senate’s legitimacy, guaranteeing that the final verdict would be heavily contested in the court of public opinion and swiftly elevated to the Supreme Court for a definitive constitutional review.

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