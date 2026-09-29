CARMONA CITY, Cavite — A motorcycle rider died after colliding with a vehicle that allegedly made a sudden left U-turn along J.M. Loyola Sr. Road in Barangay Mabuhay here on Sunday.

The crash occurred at around 6:42 a.m. on Sept. 27 in front of Villa Alegre Residences.

Initial investigation, aided by CCTV footage from the Carmona Operations Center, showed that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound while the other vehicle was initially parked along the roadside.

Police said the parked vehicle suddenly moved and attempted to make a left U-turn as the motorcycle approached, causing the motorcycle to hit the rear-left portion of the vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was thrown to the ground and sustained multiple injuries. He was taken by the Carmona City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rescue team to Pagamutan Bayan ng Carmona but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was placed under police custody for proper disposition.