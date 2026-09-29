Savoy Hotel Manila has been named Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards, while also securing the Philippines’ Leading Airport Hotel title for the sixth consecutive year.

The 684-room property, located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Newport City, received both recognitions at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards at Crossroads Maldives.

The latest awards mark Savoy Hotel Manila’s second Asia-level win, following its first regional recognition in 2021. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, recognizes achievements in the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries, with winners determined through votes from travel professionals and consumers worldwide.