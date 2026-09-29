Savoy Hotel Manila has been named Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel 2026 at the World Travel Awards, while also securing the Philippines’ Leading Airport Hotel title for the sixth consecutive year.
The 684-room property, located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Newport City, received both recognitions at the 33rd Annual World Travel Awards at Crossroads Maldives.
The latest awards mark Savoy Hotel Manila’s second Asia-level win, following its first regional recognition in 2021. The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, recognizes achievements in the global travel, tourism and hospitality industries, with winners determined through votes from travel professionals and consumers worldwide.
General Manager Den Navarro said the recognition reflects the hotel’s focus on combining airport accessibility with Filipino hospitality.
“Every Guest who comes through Savoy Hotel Manila carries a different journey. We welcome business travelers heading to their next opportunity, families beginning a holiday, Overseas Filipino Workers coming home or setting out again, and vacationers looking for a place to pause and recharge before continuing their travels. Whatever brings them to us, we want them to feel welcomed, cared for, and ready for what comes next. Through our Sampaguita Brand of Service, our Associates bring our promise of Filipino service excellence to life every day,” Navarro said.
The hotel offers dining outlets, an atrium pool, wellness facilities and meeting spaces, catering to travelers staying before an early flight, after a late arrival or during a short layover.
Savoy Hotel Manila also promotes sustainability and community initiatives through its MEGreen and Mindful Travel programs, while offering Muslim-friendly accommodations and dining options.
The property is part of Megaworld Global Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp. under Alliance Global Group Inc. The hotel operator has a portfolio of 16 hotels and eight brands, with properties in key tourism and business destinations across Metro Manila, Batangas, Boracay, Cebu and Iloilo.
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