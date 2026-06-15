SC suspends Falcis over profane post

The case stemmed from a Twitter post in which Falcis defended his brother, who was facing a theft complaint, and used expletives against supporters of actress Kris Aquino whom he described as “biased dilawans.”

Rejecting his defense that he was merely expressing anger and frustration, the Court said he could have aired his views without resorting to profanity.

The tribunal stressed that lawyers must use social media responsibly and exercise restraint both online and offline because their conduct affects public trust in the legal profession.

It also warned Falcis that a repeat offense would be dealt with more severely.