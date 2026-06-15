SC suspends Falcis over profane post

The Supreme Court (SC) has suspended lawyer Jesus Falcis from the practice of law for one year after finding him guilty of simple misconduct over a profanity-laden social media post made in 2018.
In a decision released Monday, the Court’s Second Division said Falcis’ use of vulgar language on social media fell below the standards expected of lawyers.
The case stemmed from a Twitter post in which Falcis defended his brother, who was facing a theft complaint, and used expletives against supporters of actress Kris Aquino whom he described as “biased dilawans.”
Rejecting his defense that he was merely expressing anger and frustration, the Court said he could have aired his views without resorting to profanity.
The tribunal stressed that lawyers must use social media responsibly and exercise restraint both online and offline because their conduct affects public trust in the legal profession.
It also warned Falcis that a repeat offense would be dealt with more severely.