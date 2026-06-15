Ex-SC justice urges new WPS case

A retired Supreme Court (SC) associate justice on Monday called on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to consider filing a new arbitration case against China over its continued activities in the West Philippine Sea, saying the Philippines stands on strong legal ground following its landmark 2016 arbitral victory.

Former SC Justice Francis Jardeleza, who was solicitor general when the Philippines filed its first arbitration case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2013, said in a radio interview that a new legal challenge would essentially serve as a follow-up to the country’s previous win.

Jardeleza expressed confidence that the Philippines has a strong chance of succeeding should it pursue another case against China.

“The chances are big,” he said in Filipino.