Families seek SC intervention over Palparan’s whereabouts

Atty. Julian Oliva Jr., the counsel representing the families, said Monday that official notices sent by the high court to Palparan via BuCor were returned.

The returned documents indicated that the retired military officer was allegedly at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City.

The development prompted the families to seek clarification from the court, raising questions over the location of Palparan, who is serving a life sentence for the 2006 kidnapping and serious illegal detention of student activists Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan.

“Palparan is convicted and he must serve his sentence of reclusion perpetua,” Oliva said. “The service of a reclusion perpetua sentence is at the National Bilibid Prison, in maximum detention.”

Despite the returned court documents, BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. denied that Palparan had been transferred, insisting the former general remains detained at the national penitentiary in Muntinlupa City.

Catapang said any transfer involving inmates, particularly high-profile detainees, requires strict procedures and proper documentation.

In an official statement, BuCor assured the public of its transparency and accountability regarding inmates in its custody.

“The BuCor continues to uphold its commitment to lawful procedures, and Palparan remains securely detained at the NBP,” the bureau said. “Any future developments or changes in his detention status will be communicated through official channels to maintain clarity and public trust.”

A Bulacan provincial court convicted Palparan for the abductions of Empeño and Cadapan, who disappeared in 2006 and have never been found. The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction in June 2022.

Oliva cited that Palparan has since appealed the case to the Supreme Court for final review.