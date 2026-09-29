BAGUIO CITY — Days after the closure of entities connected to its operations, Ausphin International Institute said it does not condone, participate in, or support illegal recruitment in any form, affirming its commitment to operating within applicable laws and regulations.
Ausphin clarified that its primary role is to provide training and educational programs aimed at equipping students with skills for their chosen careers. It emphasized that enrolled students are not required to pursue further training or job opportunities in Australia after completing their studies.
Working through legal counsel, the group said it is engaging with relevant authorities and cooperating with ongoing legal processes. It requested that the public allow regulatory channels to establish the facts before arriving at conclusions, while reaffirming its priority of ensuring student welfare and academic continuity.
Last week, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) implemented closure orders against five entities connected to the institution across Baguio City, Pasig City, and Mandaluyong City. Authorities executed the closure orders after surveillance operations indicated that the company, along with its associated consultancy and placement divisions, was allegedly recruiting chefs and cooks for overseas employment in Australia without securing the necessary recruitment licenses.
Reports from the DMW revealed that the operations involved promising monthly salaries ranging from P200,000 to P250,000. Applicants were allegedly charged processing and program fees of up to P420,000 for inexperienced applicants and P95,000 for experienced workers.
Regional officials encouraged affected students and clients to coordinate with regulatory bodies for legal assistance as administrative and criminal proceedings are prepared.
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