BAGUIO CITY — Days after the closure of entities connected to its operations, Ausphin International Institute said it does not condone, participate in, or support illegal recruitment in any form, affirming its commitment to operating within applicable laws and regulations.

Ausphin clarified that its primary role is to provide training and educational programs aimed at equipping students with skills for their chosen careers. It emphasized that enrolled students are not required to pursue further training or job opportunities in Australia after completing their studies.

Working through legal counsel, the group said it is engaging with relevant authorities and cooperating with ongoing legal processes. It requested that the public allow regulatory channels to establish the facts before arriving at conclusions, while reaffirming its priority of ensuring student welfare and academic continuity.