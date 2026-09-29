“The use of digital technology supports our enhanced police operations that seek to prevent delays and eliminate unserved warrants, which adversely affect the prosecution process,” Nartatez said.

“Our goal is to ensure that every warrant is acted upon promptly, accurately, and in accordance with the law, without compromising due process or the integrity of our operations,” he added.

The effectiveness of the platform was recently demonstrated in the arrest of a passenger with a standing warrant of arrest for a theft case filed in 2015.

The suspect was intercepted by authorities at NAIA Terminal 1 on 25 September pursuant to an Alert List Order. He was later referred to the NAIA Police Station 1 for verification, and the e-warrant system subsequently confirmed the existing warrant against him.

Nartatez said the PNP remains committed to observing legal procedures while expanding the use of digital tools in police work. He assured the public that the rule of law and due process will continue to guide the implementation of the e-warrant system.

The PNP added that it has maintained close coordination with the Department of Justice (DOJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and other government partners to further enhance the implementation of electronic warrants and support more effective law enforcement operations.

“Our police units are also intensifying real-time digital coordination with courts and other law enforcement agencies to speed up crime solution,” Nartatez said.