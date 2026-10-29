CALABARZON tops hog, chicken egg production in 2025

Region also places second in chicken and cattle output

The PSA CALABARZON regional director delivers her opening message during the forum on the region’s 2025 agricultural statistics at Hotel Marciano in Calamba City, Laguna, on 28 October 2026. Photo courtesy of PSA CALABARZON.

CALABARZON led the country in hog and chicken egg production in 2025 and ranked second in chicken and cattle output, according to data presented by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) during a regional forum on 28 October.

The rankings, discussed at Hotel Marciano in Calamba City, Laguna, highlighted the region’s significant contribution to the country’s meat and egg supply.

The forum covered the region’s agriculture and fisheries performance, drawing on production surveys for fisheries, crops, palay, corn, livestock and poultry.

Representatives from the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development discussed how the findings could guide development strategies and improve government programs.

Held under the theme “Better Data, Stronger Decisions, Sustainable Food Systems,” the activity sought to help government agencies, policymakers and researchers use official statistics in planning programs for the region’s agriculture and fisheries sectors.