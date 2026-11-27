The Coast Guard leads a multi-agency probe into alleged unauthorized fish cages at Calpay Shoal in Pangasinan amid complaints from local fisherfolk.

The Coast Guard District Northwestern Luzon (CGDNWLZN) has launched a multi-agency investigation into alleged unauthorized fish cage operations at Calpay Shoal off Cabalitian Island in Sual, Pangasinan, following reports that foreign operators were occupying traditional fishing grounds.

The investigation was conducted on 24 November 2026 by personnel of the Coast Guard Station Pangasinan and Coast Guard Intelligence Group-Northwestern Luzon, under the leadership of CGDNWLZN Commander Capt. Mark Larsen N. Mariano.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Region 1, Sual Municipal Agriculture Office, PNP Maritime Group, and representatives of local fisherfolk.

During the inspection, authorities found several fish cages positioned outside the designated mariculture zone, raising concerns over possible violations of existing fisheries regulations.

A subsequent coordination meeting at the BFAR Region 1 office discussed the inspection findings and appropriate measures to address the reported violations.

Authorities said the allegedly unauthorized fish cages had already been dismantled, while other structures were identified for relocation to the designated mariculture zone. Concerned operators were also directed by local authorities to comply with existing regulations, including the removal or relocation of the remaining fish cages.

The investigation is also looking into reports of environmental damage, particularly sedimentation in reef areas and possible coral damage, as well as complaints from local fisherfolk over restricted access to their traditional fishing grounds.

The Coast Guard said the investigation remains ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported activities, verify possible violations, and ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with existing laws and regulations.