GCash marks birthday with food deals, free rides, prizes

Celebrate GCash's anniversary this October with exciting food deals, free MRT-3 rides, and amazing prizes like a motorcycle or P100,000 in credits. Discover exclusive discounts and rewards in the app's 'Just for You' section today!

GCash is celebrating its anniversary this October with food discounts, free train rides and prizes as part of its annual birthday promotion for users.

The financial super app is offering deals under three promotions: “Pakain,” “Palibre” and “Pamigay,” aimed at giving customers discounts, commuting perks and chances to win prizes.

Under “Pakain,” users can claim vouchers through the app’s “Just for You” page to buy chicken for P10 from participating brands Chooks-to-Go and Baliwag. The promotion runs until 31 October.

For commuters, “Palibre” offers free rides on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) until 23 October. Users can avail of the offer by paying through GCash Commute QR, Tap to Pay or a GCash Card.

Meanwhile, “Shake It, Win It” gives users a chance to win a new motorcycle or P100,000 in GCash credits by using the app and joining the promotion.

GCash is also offering a P30 discount voucher for KFC purchases. Users who spend at least P300 through Scan to Pay can claim the voucher from their payment receipt and use it on their next KFC purchase, with no minimum spend required. The offer is available until 31 December.

The company said users can find more promotions, discounts and rewards in the app’s “Just for You” section.