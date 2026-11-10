Under Martha Sazon’s visionary leadership, GCash parent company, Mynt became the country’s first and only $5-billion unicorn, shaping GCash into the Philippines’ #1 finance superapp and an essential part of everyday Filipino life. The company is now in the midst of its historic IPO process — the largest in Philippine history. This groundbreaking move underscores its role as a transformative force in Philippine fintech and signals strong investor confidence in its long‑term vision.

Mynt Inc., the parent company of GCash, reported a 17.4% increase in net income to P16.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, as revenue growth accelerated alongside rising user activity and lending operations.

Revenue climbed 12.2% year-on-year to P67.1 billion for the period ending 30 September, faster than the 9.8% growth recorded in the first half. Net income growth also accelerated from 7.3% in the first six months.

For the third quarter alone, Mynt posted record revenue of P24 billion, up 16.6% from the same period last year. Quarterly net income also reached an all-time high, although the company did not disclose the amount in its announcement.

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“We believe the success of our business is rooted in our vision of Finance for All. From the onset, we set out to solve everyday pain points that Filipinos experience — from streamlining payment transactions to providing access to fair lending. The same vision has proven that there is good business in doing good,” Mynt Chief Financial Officer Evelyn Ng said.

“While our business has scaled, there remain significant opportunities in both payments and lending. Now that we are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, we’re excited to share our growth with all Filipinos,” she added.

Monthly active GCash users reached 42.1 million in the third quarter, up 9.7% year-on-year. The app processed an average of 64.4 million daily transactions during the first nine months, a 16% increase.