The many voices shaping Philippine literature — from emerging young writers to seasoned authors, and from English and Filipino to regional languages — came together at this year’s Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards, which recorded its highest number of entries in 76 years.

The competition drew 3,040 submissions across 22 categories, with 60 writers recognized for 63 winning works. The winners were announced at the 76th awards ceremony on Nov. 24.

Entries were judged across four divisions — Kabataan, English, Filipino and Regional Languages — by a panel of 63 judges.

Thirty-six of this year’s awardees were first-time winners, while 24 had won in previous years. The youngest recipient was an 11-year-old boy, while the oldest was a 75-year-old man.

Playwright Dustin Edward D. Celestino was inducted into the Palanca Hall of Fame after winning his fifth First Prize in a regular writing category for “Kritisismo,” under Dulang Ganap ang Haba.

Celestino previously won First Prizes for “The Story of This Father” and “Ang Pangahas na si Pepe Rodriguez” in 2017, “Ang Duyan ng Magiting” in 2019, and “Fidelity” in 2025. His induction brought the Hall of Fame’s membership to 31.

John Bryan R. Balolong won the grand prize in Nobela for “Ang Abugadong Hindi Nanalo sa Kaso,” while Gutierrez M. Mangansakan II won the Novel grand prize for “Faramanis.” Anthony Anton M. Juan Jr. received a special prize in the Novel category for “Cement.”

Among the other First Prize winners were Myrza C. Sison for the English short story “No. 64,” Johanna Carissa Loren D. Fernandez for the English poem “Solidago,” and Dexter Michael C. Osorio for the full-length play “Coping Mecha.”

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Established in 1950 in memory of businessman and philanthropist Carlos Palanca Sr., the awards have recognized 2,694 winning authors and 2,798 winning works from 1951 to 2026.

‘Literature of hate’

Writers must not let artistic achievement shield misconduct from accountability, but they must also resist the rush to condemn people through online pile-ons, Palanca Hall of Fame inductee Nicolas B. Pichay said.

In his address as guest of honor at the 76th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature on Nov. 24, Pichay said social media had given marginalized people a way to expose wrongdoing and demand accountability. But he warned that the same platforms could turn accusations into public verdicts before people had a chance to consider the facts.

“A post becomes an accusation and a community renders a verdict. And the verdict becomes a demand for stoning,” he said, describing cancel culture as a consequence of what he called the “literature of hate.”

Pichay also turned his attention to artificial intelligence, warning that writers risk losing something essential if they allow technology to take over the difficult process of finding the right words.

“What happens to us when we no longer have to struggle for words?” he asked.

“I feel that giving up that painful struggle with words will take away that which makes me most human. And in so doing, I would surrender the very ability to create literature,” he added.