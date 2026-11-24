(November 02 2026) Few Barrier serving as a divider between the bus carousel and private vehicles at Nepa Q-Mart bus station, removed by the MMDA after they allow private vehicles temporarily to use a portion of the EDSA Busway from Mega Q Mart to Boni Avenue starting Monday, November 2 amid road rehabilitation works, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Monday. Photo/Analy Labor

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will cancel No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) violations issued to private vehicles that used a portion of the EDSA Busway from 2 to 7 November, following a temporary traffic arrangement for road rehabilitation works.

In an advisory, the MMDA said motorists who received a Notice of Violation (NOV) for passing through the busway section between Nepa Q-Mart and Boni Avenue during the period may contest their apprehensions.

"Ikakansela ng MMDA ang mga huli sa ilalim ng No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) para sa mga pribadong sasakyan na dumaan sa bahagi ng EDSA Busway mula Nepa Q-Mart hanggang Boni Avenue simula Nobyembre 2 hanggang 7, 2026," its advisory read.

Also read Photos Bus way open for private temporary

'Kung nakatanggap ng Notice of Violation (NOV), maaari itong i-contest at awtomatikong kakanselahin ng ahensiya ang naturang NCAP ticket," it added.