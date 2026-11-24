MMDA to cancel NCAP tickets vs private vehicles on EDSA Busway
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will cancel No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) violations issued to private vehicles that used a portion of the EDSA Busway from 2 to 7 November, following a temporary traffic arrangement for road rehabilitation works.
In an advisory, the MMDA said motorists who received a Notice of Violation (NOV) for passing through the busway section between Nepa Q-Mart and Boni Avenue during the period may contest their apprehensions.
"Ikakansela ng MMDA ang mga huli sa ilalim ng No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) para sa mga pribadong sasakyan na dumaan sa bahagi ng EDSA Busway mula Nepa Q-Mart hanggang Boni Avenue simula Nobyembre 2 hanggang 7, 2026," its advisory read.
'Kung nakatanggap ng Notice of Violation (NOV), maaari itong i-contest at awtomatikong kakanselahin ng ahensiya ang naturang NCAP ticket," it added.
The temporary access was implemented following an announcement by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) allowing private vehicles to use the EDSA Busway section beginning 2 November to make way for asphalt works under the EDSA Rehabilitation Phase 2 Project.