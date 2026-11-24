The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has cautioned the government against relying solely on the United States for food and energy imports, saying the country should maintain multiple trading partners and avoid dependence on a single source.

MAP president Donald Lim said Monday that trade agreements must be fair to both countries and leave room for other potential partners, following US President Donald Trump's claim that the Philippines would source 100 percent of its agricultural products and energy requirements from the United States starting 1 January 2027.

“We always believe that any form of trade should always be amongst equals. It should be fair to both countries, right?” Lim said.

“Always, like any business, any economy, there’s no such thing as reliance on a single trading partner, on a single economic partner. We always have to work with different countries, different partners,” he added.

Trump first announced the impending trade deal following his meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at Malacañang last Wednesday, later discussing the scope and nature of the agreement at a White House press briefing.

“Here’s the deal, you [get] 100% of your agriculture products, starting January 1st from our farmers,” Trump said, noting that the Philippines currently buys only 20% of its agricultural requirements from the United States.

Lim said the United States remained an important trading partner for the Philippines, citing surveys that identify it as the country's leading economic partner.

“In a lot of our surveys, the US is still seen as the prime, the priority, the number one in terms of a trading partner,” he said.

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“But I think we just don’t want to rely on just one country, which is, I think, basic. Any company wouldn’t want to just be with one trading partner,” he added.

Marcos has dispelled Trump's claims that the Philippines would be locked into an exclusive deal with the US, underscoring the importance of diversifying import sources.

“The way I see it, if you rely on just one source, you leave yourself vulnerable to other problems. But if you have multiple sources to rely on, even if one runs into trouble, you can turn to the others. And that’s why the trade deal is important,” he said.

Lim noted that the country was facing a difficult economic environment and would welcome more favorable trade terms, including lower US tariffs.

“I think right now, with the economy, we're in a very tough economy. Any help on any numbers would always be welcome. So, I think when we talk about the tariffs, hopefully, we want it to be lower,” he said.

“But with the discussion with President Trump, if you want the takeaway... he opened American markets to the Philippines when it comes to energy and food,” he added.