A major milestone for the Philippines MTerra Solar, MGEN’s flagship renewable energy project, is the world’s largest operational integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) facility.

MGEN Renewables Inc. swung to a P197-million net income in the first nine months of 2026, reversing a P545-million loss a year earlier as the commercial operations of its flagship MTerra Solar project boosted earnings.

The company, formerly SP New Energy Corp., said its improved financial performance reflected stronger contributions from its operating renewable energy assets, particularly Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (TSPI), the developer and operator of MTerra Solar.

MGEN Renewables expects to sustain its recovery, projecting full-year core net income of around P700 million in 2026, with MTerra Solar remaining a major earnings contributor.

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TSPI recorded P1.1 billion in core net income during the nine-month period. MGEN Renewables' 60% equity stake translated to approximately P620 million in core income contribution.

MTerra Solar Phase 1 began commercial operations on Aug. 26 following approval from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the facility's grid connection.

The first phase is supplying 600 megawatts (MW) of mid-merit capacity under its power supply agreement with Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), using integrated solar generation and battery storage to deliver electricity beyond daylight hours.

MGEN Renewables president and chief executive officer Emmanuel V. Rubio said the project's progress was translating investments into operating capacity and stronger financial performance.

“With Phase 1 now in commercial operations and contributing to the company's earnings, we are focused on maximizing the value of our operating assets, expanding our renewable energy portfolio, and building a more sustainable earnings base,” Rubio said.

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The company also plans to expand its operating portfolio through a proposed share-swap transaction involving five solar facilities with a combined net saleable capacity of 276.3 MW.