Aboitiz Economic Estates is strengthening domestic manufacturing linkages through its LIMA Estate development in Batangas, bringing together local manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to expand business partnerships and improve access to local supply networks.

The company launched the inaugural LIMA Estate Supply Chain Expo 2026 on 19 November, gathering around 50 exhibitors, manufacturers, regional suppliers and government regulators for a two-day event at Holiday Inn & Suites Batangas Limapark Hotel.

Organized by the LIMA Estate Supply Chain Organization (LESCO) and hosted at LIMA Estate, the expo featured businesses from the electronics, manufacturing, packaging, construction, logistics, technology and energy sectors.

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Clifford M. Academia, Aboitiz Economic Estates vice president and head of industrial and commercial business, said the gathering was intended to turn industry connections into commercial partnerships.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to actual business partnerships, stronger supplier networks, and new opportunities for growth beyond the two-day event. The real measure of success for this Expo will be the connections that will follow after,” Academia said.

Panel discussions examined supply chain requirements in three major industries: semiconductors and electronics, automotive manufacturing, and food and consumer goods.

Participants highlighted the need for stronger domestic suppliers, dependable utilities, efficient logistics and improved infrastructure to help manufacturers compete and participate in global value chains.

Kenn Russell F. Baston, Aboitiz Economic Estates assistant vice president for strategy and investments, cited the company’s EaseBiz initiative, which helps investors navigate permitting and licensing requirements.