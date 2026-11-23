The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted a simulated seizure of an offshore oil and gas platform in El Nido, Palawan, over the weekend to test its maritime security and special operations capabilities.

In a statement Monday, Nov. 23, the AFP said the Gas and Oil Platform (GOPLAT) Take-Down exercise was part of the Defense of the West phase of the ongoing AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA 10-2026.

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The exercise involved the AFP's Joint Special Operations Forces (JSOF), command-and-control personnel and troops from Western Command.

Participating forces used Multi-Purpose Attack Craft (MPAC), a Philippine Coast Guard vessel (MRRV 4411), a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), and Sokol and Black Hawk helicopters.

The simulated operation tested the troops' ability to secure an offshore platform, neutralize hostile threats, rescue hostages and conduct medical evacuations.