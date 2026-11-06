Smart home technology is moving beyond convenience as LG Electronics Philippines and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) showcase how connected appliances and energy management solutions can help Filipino households create more efficient living spaces.

The two companies highlighted this vision during the launch of the Meralco Smart Home on 5 November, an interactive showcase demonstrating how intelligent home appliances and electricity management technologies can work together to improve everyday living.

At the center of LG's presentation is its Affectionate Intelligence concept, which focuses on making technology more intuitive and responsive to people's needs. The company showcased a range of connected appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washer/dryers, microwave ovens, Styler units and televisions.

These appliances demonstrate how connected technology can simplify household routines, allowing consumers to manage different aspects of their homes through integrated smart solutions.

Complementing LG's appliances are Meralco's energy management initiatives, which aim to help consumers better understand and manage their electricity consumption.

Among the solutions featured were Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), which provides eligible customers with more detailed information about their electricity use; Net Metering, which allows qualified customers with solar installations to receive credits for excess electricity exported to the grid; and Peak/Off-Peak pricing options that encourage consumers to adjust their electricity use based on applicable rates.

Meralco also highlighted its Bright Ideas platform, which provides consumers with information and practical guidance on energy efficiency and responsible electricity consumption.

Guests also experienced the technologies through interactive demonstrations, including Smart Home After Dark, an escape-room-style activity featuring household appliances and energy-related challenges, and A Day in the Life in the Smart Home, which illustrated how connected devices can support daily activities.

“Technology becomes truly meaningful when it makes everyday life easier and gives people greater control over their homes. Through this collaboration with Meralco, we want to show Filipino households how intelligent appliances and smarter energy choices can work together to bring greater convenience, comfort, and efficiency," said Nakhyun Seong, managing director of LG Electronics Philippines Inc.