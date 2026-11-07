Meralco pushes rooftop solar integration
Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is sharing its experience in integrating emerging energy technologies into electricity distribution networks as the power sector adapts to the growing use of rooftop solar systems.
At the 2026 General Membership Meeting of the Private Electric Power Operators Association (PEPOA) held recently in Bacolod City, Meralco joined industry experts and leaders in discussing approaches to managing the effects of rooftop solar installations on distribution systems.
Meralco engineers Vanessa D. Sario, head of Embedded Generation Integration Planning, and Bryan B. Navarro, asset management engineer from Distribution Connection Services Asset Management, presented the company's experience in integrating rooftop solar systems into its distribution network.
Their discussion covered distribution planning, technical standards, hosting capacity assessments and asset management.
Meralco said its participation reflects its commitment to sharing industry knowledge and contributing to discussions on solutions that support the safe, reliable and efficient integration of emerging energy technologies into the power sector.