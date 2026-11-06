The Bureau of Customs (BOC) recorded the highest monthly revenue collection in its history after generating P97.463 billion in October 2026, despite lower import volume.

Total collections from January to October 2026 reached P853.662 billion, marking the highest amount recorded for the first ten months of the year in the agency's history.

This surpassed the P846.522 billion target by P7.140 billion. The figure is also P69.029 billion higher than the P784.633 billion collected during the same period in 2025.

The BOC's collections help fund infrastructure projects, healthcare services, and other essential government programs and operations. For every peso collected, the agency contributes to delivering services that improve the lives of Filipinos, especially in communities that need support the most.

According to Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, the new records are the result of stricter monitoring of collections, improved customs administration, and the collective efforts of Customs personnel nationwide.

BOC said it still needs to collect over P157 billion in November and December to reach its full-year revenue target of P1.011 trillion.