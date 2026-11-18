Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the protagonists of the game.

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has received overwhelming praise from critics, earning perfect scores from major gaming publications and a near-flawless rating on review aggregator Metacritic ahead of its worldwide release on Thursday, 19 November.

The open-world action game recorded a Metacritic score of 99 out of 100 on Wednesday, 18 November, placing it among the highest-rated video games in history and alongside Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which achieved the same score in 1998.

More than 140 reviews had been aggregated by Wednesday, with critics overwhelmingly praising the game's massive open world, storytelling, technical achievements and attention to detail.

Major gaming publications, including IGN, GameSpot and Game Informer, awarded the title perfect 10/10 scores, while Video Games Chronicle (VGC) and TechRadar gave it five stars.

VGC described the game as one of the best ever made, emphasizing how Rockstar expanded upon the immersive environments and intricate world-building introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Game Informer similarly praised the game's attention to everyday details, including background characters, spontaneous encounters and environmental interactions that make its fictional world feel alive.

Meanwhile, TechRadar called the title a generational release, highlighting its combination of storytelling, character performances, gameplay freedom and cinematic presentation.

A new standard for open-world games

Also read Scam fears drive 62% to avoid online transactions

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, GTA VI returns players to Vice City and introduces protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

The game follows the pair through an expansive criminal underworld, combining elaborate heists, personal relationships and the franchise's signature satire of American society.

Critics have particularly praised Rockstar's ability to create a living environment filled with unpredictable encounters, highly detailed locations and interactive systems.

Reviewers also highlighted the relationship between Jason and Lucia, saying their story introduces greater emotional depth to the franchise.

Despite the near-universal acclaim, the game has not escaped criticism.

Some reviewers noted occasional frame-rate drops, uneven pacing and familiar combat limitations. Others pointed to the lack of a 60-frames-per-second performance mode on certain consoles.

However, those concerns have done little to dampen the overall critical reception.

Thirteen years in the making

The release comes more than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V debuted in September 2013.

Its predecessor became one of the most commercially successful entertainment products ever released, supported by years of continued sales and updates to its online multiplayer component, GTA Online.

The extraordinary anticipation surrounding GTA VI has placed immense expectations on Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive.