President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines could become a potential launch site for Elon Musk's SpaceX as the government explores opportunities to capitalize on the country's strategic geographical location.

Speaking at a press conference at Raffles Hotel in Shenzhen, China, on Friday, 20 November 2026, Marcos said discussions remained preliminary following Musk's reported visit to the Philippines earlier in the week.

“I don't think there are any details on it. We are just beginning any kind of discussions thus far. But what is happening is he is expanding the launch sites for SpaceX. And maybe the Philippines can look into it,” Marcos said.

The President clarified that the government's objective was not to establish a space exploration program comparable to that of the United States but to develop the Philippines as a commercially viable location for rocket launches.

“What we are trying to do is to get into the business of launch sites, because you cannot use launch sites and you cannot use launch sites only from one place. There are advantages to using launch sites in different parts of the world,” he said.

Marcos explained that the Philippines' position along the western Pacific could offer geographical advantages for eastward rocket launches, particularly because flight paths could extend over the ocean rather than densely populated areas.

“And it turns out that the Philippines is a good choice. The science behind it is very clear. You always launch eastwards. And because the Philippines is on the western edge of the Pacific, when they launch, should there be a problem, it will fall into the sea. It will not fall on populated areas,” he said.

The President said the government was exploring the possibility of attracting commercial space launches while making satellite deployment more accessible and affordable for the Philippines.

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“That's why we are talking to SpaceX. We're hoping that Elon Musk will take it up. That the launch of our rocket in Cagayan is not the beginning of a space program. It is the beginning of a business that will attract launches. You can pay for that. And also, it will be to the advantage of the Philippines; we can send satellites up cheaply, much easier, especially if it's coming from the Philippines,” Marcos said.

SpaceX, founded by Musk in 2002, develops rockets, spacecraft and satellite communications systems. The company operates launch facilities in the United States and has pursued technologies intended to reduce the cost of space transportation.

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed in a television interview that Musk arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday aboard his private aircraft at around 11:30 a.m.

Romualdez said the billionaire subsequently joined U.S. President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One for the trip to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Marcos did not disclose specific investment commitments, proposed launch site locations or a timetable for any potential SpaceX operations in the Philippines.