Filipino manufacturers could gain relief from high production costs as a new trade agreement with Chile opens alternative supply channels for copper and other critical industrial materials.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Friday that the Philippines-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (PH-Chile CEPA) is expected to diversify supply sources, strengthen supply chains and improve access to essential manufacturing inputs.

The agreement could help local industries reduce reliance on traditional suppliers while supporting the country's industrial development, energy transition and growing digital infrastructure requirements.

Chile is a major global supplier of copper, a critical material for electronics, electrical equipment and renewable energy systems.

“The world is our market, and Filipino businesses are ready to compete. The PH-Chile CEPA opens new doors for our exporters, strengthens our manufacturing sector, and advances our goal of creating better jobs and greater opportunities for every Filipino,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said.

Under the agreement, virtually all existing Philippine exports to Chile will enjoy duty-free treatment, including electronics, machinery, desiccated coconut, carrageenan, processed tuna, and other manufactured and agricultural products.

The tariff concessions are expected to make Philippine goods more competitive while encouraging manufacturers to expand production, attract investments and generate jobs.

New supply channels

Also read Auto sales rebound, but slump persists

The agreement also gives Filipino businesses improved access to Chile's nearly 20 million consumers, with opportunities to expand into the broader South American market of more than 400 million people.

Apart from merchandise trade, the pact covers services, investment, digital trade, intellectual property, government procurement and economic cooperation.

It also includes provisions supporting micro, small and medium enterprises through improved access to technologies, business networks and global value chains.

However, the DTI stressed that implementation would determine whether the agreement translates into stronger exports, increased investments, more competitive industries and better-paying jobs.