Philippine automotive sales are showing signs of recovery, but the industry remains deep in negative territory as a stronger October performance fails to erase losses accumulated throughout the year.

Latest figures from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association Inc. (TMA) showed combined vehicle sales fell 10.1 percent to 344,929 units from January to October, compared with 383,852 units a year earlier.

The industry sold 36,938 units in October, up 3.4 percent from September but still 7.8 percent below the 40,081 units recorded in the same month last year.

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Including non-CAMPI-TMA brands, total industry sales reached 40,394 units in October, bringing the 10-month tally to nearly 389,000 units.

Despite the sluggish annual performance, CAMPI is betting on stronger year-end demand to cushion the industry’s losses.

“Consistent with annual seasonality patterns, the industry is showing a stronger second half performance, defying the initial projections after the series of challenges and disruptions we have faced since the beginning of the year.

This is an encouraging trend as we approach the final months of 2026,” CAMPI President Jose Maria Atienza said on Friday.

Commercial vehicles, which account for nearly 80 percent of CAMPI-TMA sales, remained under pressure. October sales dropped 10.5 percent year-on-year to 28,585 units, while passenger car sales rose 2.4 percent to 8,353 units.

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Electrified vehicles buck slowdown

Electrified vehicles emerged as a bright spot in an otherwise struggling market, with CAMPI-TMA sales surging 166.1 percent to 65,793 units in the first 10 months from 24,723 units a year earlier.

Battery electric vehicle sales jumped 348.3 percent to 19,586 units, while plug-in hybrid sales reached 12,562 units. Conventional hybrid sales climbed 73.3 percent to 33,645 units.

Across the broader industry, electrified vehicles accounted for an estimated 34.5 percent of October sales, although monthly volumes slipped 10 percent to 13,940 units.

Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles continued to dominate, accounting for 71.8 percent of overall sales from January to October.

Toyota Motor Philippines retained its commanding lead with 20,232 units sold in October, representing nearly 55 percent of CAMPI-TMA sales.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines followed with 4,138 units, while Suzuki Philippines, Isuzu Philippines and Ford recorded 1,501, 1,201 and 1,048 units, respectively.