Local startups and technology firms could gain wider access to regional investors and financing under a landmark ASEAN digital trade agreement.

The deal could help local businesses expand across Southeast Asia’s $4.3-trillion economy.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) said Friday the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) could help Filipino innovators attract capital, secure partnerships, and enter new markets.

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“For Filipino innovators and startups, this could mean more access to regional capital and investors and cross-border partnerships that could scale their operations across Southeast Asia.

For the creative industries, a more connected digital marketplace could widen the audience and commercial opportunities for Filipino music, films, publishing, design and other creative works,” IPOPHL Director General Teodoro C. Pascua said.

Signed in Manila last week, DEFA is the world’s first region-wide, legally binding digital economy agreement. It aims to ease cross-border transactions and accelerate regional digital trade.

“With shared regional approaches to electronic transactions, electronic contracts, IP and source code protection, DEFA seeks to create a more predictable environment for businesses navigating different markets and regulatory requirements. It could also mean greater opportunities for Filipinos to commercialize their intellectual assets through exports, licensing and technology transfer,” Pascua said.

The agreement could help Philippine businesses tap ASEAN’s $4.3-trillion economy. The opportunity comes as Philippine merchandise exports reached a record $84.48 billion in 2025.

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Intellectual property applications also hit an all-time high of 53,231 last year, reflecting continued activity in innovation and product development.

However, IPOPHL warned that online counterfeiting and piracy threaten the potential gains from expanding digital trade.

“For IPOPHL, the Philippines’ experience in bringing together government enforcement agencies, e-commerce platforms and rights holders offers a practical starting point for advancing similar cooperation across ASEAN,” Pascua said.