BANAUE, Ifugao—Joint anti-narcotics operatives seized P14.64 million worth of suspected dried marijuana and arrested a 42-year-old farmer during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Viewpoint, Banaue, Ifugao.

Said operation was conducted in the night of November 17, 2026.

Law enforcers identified the suspect as alias "Edmond," a resident of Liwan West, Rizal, Kalinga Province.

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During the operation, law enforcers confiscated four sacks containing 118 bricks and four tubular forms of suspected dried marijuana leaves and fruiting tops. The contraband weighed approximately 122 kilograms, with an estimated standard drug price of P14,640,000.

Operatives also impounded a pickup truck allegedly used to transport the illegal drugs across provincial borders.

The suspect is currently detained at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera facility and faces charges for violating Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA Cordillera Regional Director Edgar T. Jubay commended the operating units for the confiscation, stating that sustained interdiction and border security measures are necessary to stop the transit of illegal drugs across regional boundaries.