Initial investigation by the PNP Explosives and Ordnance Division showed that the old and rusty rifle grenade had apparently been left in a gutter before children found it and began playing with it.

“Children were playing, around seven of them in the area. Meron isa na may nakitang isang bagay na dinampot niya. It turned out to be a rifle grenade at ito po ay sumabog,” Co said.

Police are investigating where the grenade came from and whether the area had a history of armed conflict that could explain the presence of the explosive.

Co reminded the public not to touch suspicious objects and to immediately report them to authorities.

In a separate incident, two pupils died after being electrocuted during a Color and Bubble Fun Run at Cauayan South Central School in Isabela on 3 October.

Initial investigation showed that four children were playing near a machine producing thick bubbles when they were electrocuted.

The fatalities were an 8-year-old Grade 3 pupil and a 7-year-old girl. Two other children, aged nine and six, were brought to separate hospitals.

Co said investigators are awaiting an electrical engineer’s assessment to determine how the electrocution occurred.

Police are also looking into possible criminal liability of the school and the event’s service provider.

“The possible criminal cases [are] reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and physical injuries. This could go for the service provider as well as the school authorities and, of course, civil damages,” Co said.

Investigators also found that no waivers had been signed by the pupils’ parents, although Co stressed that a waiver would not automatically absolve organizers from possible liability.