The Department of Agriculture (DA) in CALABARZON is set to implement 72 farm-to-market road projects worth more than ₱1.5 billion across the region this year, with Quezon accounting for the majority of the projects.

DA-CALABARZON said the 72 individual road projects will be distributed among the region’s five provinces, with 49 projects in Quezon, nine in Batangas, seven in Laguna, four in Cavite and three in Rizal.

The projects will be implemented and managed by the DA-CALABARZON Regional Agricultural Engineering Division.

The rollout follows the signing of a memorandum of agreement between the DA and the Department of Public Works and Highways covering the implementation of agricultural infrastructure aimed at improving connectivity between farms and markets.

DA-CALABARZON said the farm-to-market roads are expected to reduce transportation costs for farmers and provide agricultural producers with better access to markets and other services.

OIC Regional Executive Director Engr. Redelliza Gruezo led the signing for the regional office, together with personnel from the Regional Agricultural Engineering Division and representatives of the concerned DPWH District Engineering Offices.

Under Administrative Order No. 4, series of 2026, responsibility for the construction of farm-to-market roads previously handled by the DPWH was transferred to the DA.

The 72 projects form part of the farm-to-market road program to be implemented in CALABARZON under DA supervision following the transfer of responsibility.