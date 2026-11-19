A Philippine Cobra (𝘕𝘢𝘫𝘢 𝘱𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘴) was retrieved from an urban community after a resident reported the venomous animal in a backyard at Barangay Malipampang in the town of San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

The belated report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on 19 November 2026 stated that a concerned citizen immediately reported the presence of the venomous snake through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Baliwag hotline.

The said report prompted the office's Wildlife Enforcement Officers to coordinate with the concerned individual and promptly retrieve the reptile.

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CENRO Baliwag Head Dennis Vergara reported that upon retrieval, the WEOs conducted an initial assessment of the cobra's physical condition before safely transporting it to the Biodiversity Management Bureau Wildlife Rescue Center in Quezon City for medical attention and rehabilitation.

The facility will assess the animal's condition and determine its readiness for eventual release into an appropriate natural habitat.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo urged the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when encountering snakes and other wildlife, particularly venomous species.

He encouraged residents to immediately report such incidents to the nearest DENR office or their respective local government units rather than attempting to approach, handle, or capture the animals themselves.