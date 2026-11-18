Twitter account of US Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor Margo Martin

First Lady Imelda Marcos meets US President Donald Trump in Malacanang on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged warm greetings with former first lady Imelda Marcos during his state visit to Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, 18 November.

In a video posted on X by White House Special Assistant to the President and Communications Adviser Margo Martin, Trump was seen speaking with the 97-year-old mother of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who was seated in a wheelchair.

“You always have been the most beautiful. Have a good time, okay. We love you!” Trump told the former first lady.

Imelda responded by blowing a kiss toward the U.S. president.

The exchange came amid Trump's repeated expressions of admiration for the Marcos family during his two-day visit to the Philippines.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump described Marcos as a close friend during his opening remarks ahead of their bilateral meeting at Malacañang.

The American president said the two leaders had known each other for years and praised their relationship.

During a separate speech Tuesday evening, Trump also recalled knowing Marcos' parents, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and Imelda.

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“I believe in genetics, and they did a good job. You have very good genetics. I can tell you that,” Trump said.

“Your family is amazing. You're amazing. And I just met your son [Sandro]. He's a beautiful young man. He's got a great future. And it's an honor to meet you, especially to meet you, okay? You've done a good job. Your parents have done a very good job. So, it's a great honor,” he added.

Trump's remarks highlighted his personal familiarity with the Marcos family as Manila and Washington sought to strengthen their longstanding diplomatic, economic and defense relations.

The U.S. president departed the Philippines on Wednesday afternoon following his participation in the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit at Solaire Resort in Pasay City.

During his visit, Trump also convened leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising the United States, Japan, Australia and India.