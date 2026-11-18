Filipinos living and working in Singapore could benefit from stronger economic cooperation and expanded opportunities as the city-state takes over the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairmanship in 2027.

Singapore is home to more than 220,000 Filipinos as of September, with over 60 percent working as professionals in healthcare, information technology, engineering and finance.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally handed over the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday night, expressing confidence in the country's leadership of the regional bloc.

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Marcos said the Philippines looks to Singapore to strengthen ASEAN's competitiveness by harnessing artificial intelligence and expanding trade and investment among member states.

The transition follows the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship, which focused on economic integration, energy security, technological cooperation and improving opportunities and protection for people across the region.

In his closing remarks at the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Marcos emphasized that regional cooperation must deliver tangible benefits to ordinary citizens.

"Our people may not read or know all that we write or say, but we pray that they feel it," the President said.

He cited the importance of creating opportunities for small businesses, protecting migrant workers, providing timely disaster assistance and improving the lives of people across Southeast Asia.

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Marcos also highlighted challenges facing ASEAN, including energy and economic security, maritime stability, technological advancement and climate change.

The President expressed confidence in Singapore's leadership, citing its role as a founding ASEAN member and its experience in promoting regional openness, connectivity and cooperation.